Signal tampered, train halted: Gang robs women passengers of gold on train in Maharashtra

A group of eight to 10 men allegedly tampered with the railway signalling system to halt the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Sunday and then robbed three women passengers of gold ornaments worth around ₹2 lakh, police said.

The incident occurred near Salpa railway station around 2.30am on Sunday. (Representational)

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The incident occurred near Salpa railway station around 2.30am, an investigation by Miraj Railway Police Station revealed on Monday. After bringing the train to a halt, the gang entered the S-2 coach, snatched gold ornaments from three women passengers and fled.

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The suspects also allegedly pelted stones at coaches S-2, S-3 and S-4, apparently to deter pursuit, triggering panic on board.

"Prima facie, it seems the accused tampered with the railway signal system and targeted women passengers. We have formed several teams and a search operation is under way to trace them," Sitaram Phand, police inspector at Miraj Railway Police Station, said.

Investigators suspect the gang divided itself into groups, with some members positioned near the railway signal system while others boarded the train to carry out the robbery. The exact sequence of events and the involvement of each suspect are being ascertained, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident raised questions about security arrangements on the train, which had three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deployed for passenger safety. Despite their presence, the gang managed to bring the train to a halt, enter a coach and rob passengers before escaping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident raised questions about security arrangements on the train, which had three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deployed for passenger safety. Despite their presence, the gang managed to bring the train to a halt, enter a coach and rob passengers before escaping. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at the Miraj Railway Police Station and further investigation is under way, the police said.