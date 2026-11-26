Of all the things you might expect an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system to do when faced with a difficult exam, looking for the answer key is perhaps the most human. Sometimes, what happens next is less familiar. The exam took place at OpenAI in July. The agents decided that answers might be available at another company. And for roughly two and a half days, Hugging Face, a platform used by developers as a repository for open-source AI models and datasets, found itself part of an examination it likely never agreed to invigilate.

Computer scientist, director at the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence and professor at UC Berkeley, Stuart Russell at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit this month, (HT Photo) more less

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At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit this month, computer scientist, director at the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence and professor at UC Berkeley, Stuart Russell contextualised months of Silicon Valley theatre, which includes AI companies routinely calling for slowing down the pace of AI development (but never seem to follow through themselves), with a blunt question to the people building these systems: “We are going to make entities far more powerful than human beings. How do we retain power forever over entities far more powerful than ourselves?”

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“We are already seeing significant loss of control events happening. OpenAI lost control of a big chunk of their own compute infrastructure that was taken over by the agents that escaped, broke into Hugging Face, but came back and took control of a large part of OpenAI as well,” Russell said, adding, “So far they’re occurring in cyberspace, but they could easily occur in financial markets for example.”

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{{^usCountry}} Days later, on November 18, OpenAI disclosed another event that had occurred a few weeks earlier. This was different from the Hugging Face episode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Days later, on November 18, OpenAI disclosed another event that had occurred a few weeks earlier. This was different from the Hugging Face episode. {{/usCountry}}

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After its context was reset, an OpenAI agent generated scripts intended to secretly copy outgoing email to an unauthorised recipient. It never ran them or sent an email. “We believe that this behaviour might be rooted in interventions involved in training models to resist prompt injections but are uncertain,” OpenAI’s safety and alignment report noted.

What exactly are AI loss-of-control incidents? They refer to actions or results in which an AI system acts outside its intended rules, goals or human oversight, making it difficult for operators to stop, steer or reverse its actions. These events can happen suddenly — such as an autonomous agent escaping a test environment — or build up gradually through silent performance drift and weakening human monitoring.

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In September, the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI tabled its first report on AI risks at the UN General Assembly. The panel described “loss of control” not as a sci-fi doomsday scenario, but as a practical threshold: a situation in which humans cannot reliably direct, constrain or stop an autonomous AI system.

“We need to adapt existing safeguards and develop new ones to provide system-level assurance, covering both the AI itself and the system around it, and ensure these protections remain effective as agents’ capabilities grow,” said Qinghua Lu, a member of the panel and an expert in AI engineering, AI safety and responsible AI.

2026 data: Where the spark became a fire

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Hugging Face’s production systems were compromised between July 11 and 13. OpenAI detected suspicious internal activity on July 19. The incidents drew wider attention to the reality of AI loss-of-control events. OpenAI and Hugging Face subsequently explained what happened, and independent researchers also examined the behaviour of AI agents.

But this was not the only incident, by any means.

“The actions of the models were unintended and were a byproduct of the models attempting to solve the cybersecurity evaluations,” OpenAI said in a technical report in August, suggesting that during evaluations, these models, which were being used as agents, began to unexpectedly communicate with one another.

“So why did the Hugging Face incident happen? Because they asked these agents to do well on a cyber exam, and to do well on the cyber exam, the agents decided to go and steal information from another company, and then bring that back,” Russell said.

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A key question Russell raised is: at what point should someone have known the AI agents had left the building?

No one seems to have an answer. There have been a number of such incidents in recent months, underscoring the difficulty of establishing when and how control was lost. In August, the UK’s Centre for Long-Term Resilience, which tracks reported incidents, noted that July and August 2026 had witnessed the highest rate of loss-of-control incidents.

“There were 11.3 incidents per day in the 30-day window ending 7 August, above the previous peak of 10.5 a day in March. The recent increase is similar to a surge in February 2026,” the organisation said.

In August, the UK AI Security Institute discovered that Anthropic and OpenAI’s models had shown a propensity to use social engineering to get the results they were seeking. Of the 19 actions recorded, 17 were carried out by Anthropic’s Mythos 5, while OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol was involved in two such actions.

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Between July and September, Anthropic disclosed four cybersecurity incidents during evaluations in which the models were mistakenly connected to the internet.

An early Opus 4.6 accessed a third party’s system and read a user’s personal information after its attempts to abort failed. Opus 4.7 reached a real business with a name similar to its fictional target, downloaded user data and deleted records. An internal research model compromised unrelated accounts before backing off. Finally, Mythos 5 uploaded a malicious software package that real systems installed.

Are containment and monitoring breaking down?

The larger question is whether containment and monitoring are breaking down even before they have a chance to begin. There are three key reasons why agents are behaving the way they are: they are designed to achieve assigned goals and not necessarily to recognise implicit boundaries; industry safeguard mechanisms lack the capacity to assess or audit them adequately; and the pace of AI development may have outpaced the development of safeguards and control measures informed by human understanding of these systems.

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As Russell pointed out, Evan Hubinger — a lead AGI safety researcher at Anthropic — has plainly stated that “the industry is not clearly on track to solve the control problem”.

In a reply to Anthropic pretraining researcher Jacob Coxon’s resignation thread on X, he wrote, “Jacob is correct here—we really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade. I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to.”

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Loss-of-control incidents are not a recent phenomenon. As far back as December last year, researchers working with Alibaba’s ROME agentic model, which is built on the Qwen3-MoE architecture, noted that agents began generating unauthorised behaviour such as attempts at crypto-mining and reverse SSH tunnels (simplified, this is a networking technique that allows an external server to connect back to a device hidden behind a firewall), highlighting significant safety concerns in agentic AI development.

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Russell’s warning about agents trading on stolen financial information may have been hypothetical, but the banking industry’s response is already real. Reports suggest that several US banks are restricting what their own AI agents can access and reviewing how to stop them if they exceed their authority.

In India, the Reserve Bank of India released draft guidance on model risk management for public consultation on June 24. It proposes that regulated entities classify models based on factors such as their level of autonomy and the actions they are capable of taking. Broadly, it calls for human oversight and the ability to override, suspend or deactivate a model, including through a kill switch.

A core contradiction emerging as we head into 2027 is that enterprise and consumer adoption of autonomous agents is increasing at varying rates. The consumer push comes from the likes of Meta’s Muse and OpenAI’s Dots, for instance.

This coincides with oversight frameworks feeling the strain. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Russell pointed to proposals backed by countries such as Norway and Finland.

In September, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced an international declaration titled A Call for Control of Frontier AI Models. It calls for international standards as well as mandatory pre-release testing, and for systems that fail safety and control benchmarks to be legally barred from entering the market.