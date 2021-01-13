IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sikkim police personnel failing mandatory drug test to lose jobs: CM
india news

Sikkim police personnel failing mandatory drug test to lose jobs: CM

The state government wants a strict and vigilant police force and this test will discourage them to use narcotic drugs in future, CM Tamang said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang(File photo)

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has said that all police personnel of the state will undergo a compulsory drug test and those failing it will lose their jobs.

Expressing concern that many policemen in the Himalayan state have been found to be using narcotic drugs, Tamang directed DGP A Shankar Rao to start the drug test as soon as possible.

"A mandatory drug test will be held for all police personnel of the state. Anyone found to be using drugs will be compulsorily retired from service," the chief minister said on Tuesday at a programme at Rangpo in East Sikkim district bordering West Bengal.

The state government wants a strict and vigilant police force and this test will discourage them to use narcotic drugs in future, Tamang said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister of sikkim
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.