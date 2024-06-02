 Sikkim results: CM Prem Singh Tamang reacts to SKM's landslide win | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sikkim results: CM Prem Singh Tamang reacts to SKM's landslide win

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 02:59 PM IST

The SKM retained power in the Himalayan state. The ruling party has won 26 out of 31 seats in the assembly as of now.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang, whose party scored a massive victory in the state's assembly elections on Sunday, thanked SKM workers and the people of the state.

Gangtok: Sikkim chief minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang addresses supporters.(PTI)
Gangtok: Sikkim chief minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang addresses supporters.(PTI)

He said the victory was possible because of the hard work of the SKM cadre and the trust of the people in his government.

The SKM retained power in the Himalayan state. The ruling party has won 26 out of 31 seats in the assembly as of now. It is leading in the remaining five seats.

Chief minister Tamang thanked his party's workers for the win.

"It is because of the love and trust of the people which we have managed to secure in the past five years in government. Besides, party cadres worked very hard. Now we have the next five years to give our 100 percent for the people of Sikkim," he said at a gathering in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Also read: Sikkim results: Prem Singh Tamang's SKM retains power, set for landslide victory in assembly poll

Tamang contested and won two constituencies in Sikkim -- Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung.

In the 2019 general elections, SKM won 17 seats, toppling the Sikkim Democratic Front party (SDF) from power after over 25 years.

This time, SKM has bettered its previous performance.

Meanwhile, SDF president and former CM Pawan Chamling lost from both the seats.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: ‘Exit polls shut mouth of INDI alliance,’ says BJP

Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai also won from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency. She defeated SDF's Bimal Rai by over 5000 votes.

The SKM candidate secured 7,605 votes while her SDF opponent bagged 2,605 votes.

Mahesh Rai (CAP-S) and Aruna Manger (BJP) polled 136 and 233 votes.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will form its second government in a row.

With inputs from PTI

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

News / India News / Sikkim results: CM Prem Singh Tamang reacts to SKM's landslide win
