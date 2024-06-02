Sikkim results: CM Prem Singh Tamang reacts to SKM's landslide win

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang, whose party scored a massive victory in the state's assembly elections on Sunday, thanked SKM workers and the people of the state. Gangtok: Sikkim chief minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang addresses supporters.(PTI)

He said the victory was possible because of the hard work of the SKM cadre and the trust of the people in his government.

The SKM retained power in the Himalayan state. The ruling party has won 26 out of 31 seats in the assembly as of now. It is leading in the remaining five seats.

Chief minister Tamang thanked his party's workers for the win.

"It is because of the love and trust of the people which we have managed to secure in the past five years in government. Besides, party cadres worked very hard. Now we have the next five years to give our 100 percent for the people of Sikkim," he said at a gathering in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Tamang contested and won two constituencies in Sikkim -- Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung.

In the 2019 general elections, SKM won 17 seats, toppling the Sikkim Democratic Front party (SDF) from power after over 25 years.

This time, SKM has bettered its previous performance.

Meanwhile, SDF president and former CM Pawan Chamling lost from both the seats.

Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai also won from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency. She defeated SDF's Bimal Rai by over 5000 votes.

The SKM candidate secured 7,605 votes while her SDF opponent bagged 2,605 votes.

Mahesh Rai (CAP-S) and Aruna Manger (BJP) polled 136 and 233 votes.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will form its second government in a row.

