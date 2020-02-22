Singer Kailash Kher wants Trump to dance to this song on India visit

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:54 IST

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher has a plan for Donald Trump when the US President visits Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, on February 24.

Trump will be in India for a jam-packed and intense two-day visit, along with First Lady Melania Trump, and will be in three cities in 36 hours.

The United States President will cover the visit, described as “stand-alone”, “significant” and “an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties” between India and the US by the foreign ministry, in three legs, starting from Ahmedabad on the noon of February 24.

Trump’s Air Force One will land in Ahmedabad, after which the presidential couple will proceed to the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium—or simply known as Motera Stadium, to address ‘Namaste Trump’ event, jointly with PM Modi. Millions of people are expected to attend the event.

The grand event in Motera Stadium - world’s biggest cricket stadium, will be along the lines of ‘Howdy Modi!’ event held in Houston, Texas.

Kailash Kher, one of the artists to perform, will start with his song Jai Jai Kara, Jai Jai Kara Swami Dena Saath Hamara’ and end with popular Shiv bhajan ‘Agad Bum-Bum Lahiri’.

“If I can have my way, I want to make him (Trump) dance to this song,” Kailash Kher said, according to news agency ANI.

Civic infrastructure in and around the Motera Stadium has got the much-needed face-lift.

Several state government agencies, including Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), have been involved in the renovation, which has been ongoing for the past few weeks.

The event, organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, is supposed to go on till 3:30pm, after which the couple will proceed to their second leg of the trip in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

President Trump and the First Lady will then spend a couple of hours at the Taj Mahal, before boarding the Air Force one for Delhi around 6:30pm. They will proceed to Delhi for the visit’s last and final leg.