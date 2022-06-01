Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Singer KK dies: Post-mortem to be conducted today in Kolkata
india news

Singer KK dies: Post-mortem to be conducted today in Kolkata

According to reports, KK felt uneasy during the live performance and went to backstage taking a break. The singer also complained about the glare of the lights. On his way to the hotel, he reportedly said he was feeling cold in the air conditioner of his car. 
Singer KK was declared brought dead when he was brought to Calcutta Medical Research Institute at around 10pm on Tuesday. (File photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The autopsy of Bollywood singer KK who died in Kolkata on Tuesday shortly after a live performance at a concert by Gurudas College at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors have however said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death. The sudden demise of the singer left the country shocked. 'Will remember him through his songs'- PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes

A senior official of the hospital where KK was taken at around 10pm after he complained of uneasiness said he was declared brought dead. "It is unfortunate that we could not treat him," he said. He was feeling heavy after reaching hotel after the performance and soon collapsed.

How KK died: Singer performed for an hour, fell sick at hotel

According to reports, KK felt uneasy during the performance also and apparently complained about the glare of the lights. On his way to hotel, he said he was feeling cold when the air conditioner was switched on. He took a break during the performance as well. Reports said there was a huge crowd at his event to control which the Police had to spray fire extinguishers.

RELATED STORIES

KK's wife and children will reach Kolkata today morning.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bollywood singer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP