Singer KS Chithra, slammed for urging people to chant Ram hymns, gets support from BJP

National Award-winning playback singer KS Chithra faced backlash on social media after she urged in a video to chant hymns of Hindu god Ram and light lamps in homes during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. KS Chithra. (HT Photo.)

The 60-year-old singer, who has recorded over 25,000 songs in many languages and is the recipient of six National Awards for playback singing, was seen in a brief video circulated on social media platforms in which she requested people to chant 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra and light lamps with five wicks to mark the occasion on Jan 22. She ended the message by saying 'Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavantu'.

While the video is not visible on her social media accounts, many railed against her stating that she conveniently forgot the history of Ayodhya and the destruction of the Babri Masjid.

A user named Ali Said remarked, "No secular person can accept the construction of the Ram temple in the place of the destroyed Babri Masjid. It was a political vulgarity that sliced the heart of India. There is no place for a God there. There is only place for the politics of Sangh Parivar. Chitra must understand this."

Another user named Ajith wrote, "You may believe in any religion you like, but choose your words carefully."

At the same time, the veteran singer also received support from another section of people who argued that she was entitled to her opinions and religious beliefs.

Fellow singer G Venugopal said that the comments against Chithra had hurt her and asked people to forgive her if there was a difference of opinion.

"For a person who has never been caught in a controversy, these comments and reactions have caused great sadness. Over the last 44 years, she has only sung songs. She has never engaged in reading, writing or having political beliefs. In this issue also, what concerns Chithra is this massive temple and her devotion towards it," he wrote on Facebook.

The BJP was also quick to lend solidarity to the singer for her comments and slam the cyber attacks on her.

"Appalled by cyber attacks on the esteemed singer KS Chithra ji who appealed to light a lamp on Ayodhya Prana Prathista day, by left-jihadist groups. Under the rule of Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, things are such that a Hindu can't freely share her beliefs with fellow followers. It is shameful that Congress remains silent on this act. We BJP Kerala unit stand in unwavering support of KS Chithra," state BJP chief K Surendran wrote on social media platform 'X'.

Congress leader VD Satheesan also appeared to support Chithra stating, "She is a very loved singer in Malayalam. Let her state her own opinions. We may not have to agree with her."