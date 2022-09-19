SIT formed to probe Chandigarh University video case, 3 sent to police custody

Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller recorded and leaked objectionable videos of several women students.

Three people, including the woman hosteller, have been arrested so far. A Mohali court sent them to seven-day police remand on Monday.

In a video message, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the SIT has been formed under the supervision of additional director general of police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo. The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Yadav said. “An investigation is going on at full pace,” he added.

The SIT comprises Ludhiana superintendent of police (counter-intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as in-charge and Kharar-1 deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh as members.

On Saturday, a massive protest erupted at the varsity campus over “rumours” that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded and leaked by a woman student.

ADGP Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus along with other senior officials, to take stock of the situation, later told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with a youth from Himachal Pradesh and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

Both the hosteller and the youth were arrested. Another 31-year-old man from Himachal was also held on Sunday.

University authorities also rejected as “false and baseless” reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.

An FIR under section 354-C (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered and a probe is underway, police officials said. Meanwhile, the varsity suspended two hostel wardens – Sunita and Jaswinder – for not informing authorities and police about the matter immediately.

