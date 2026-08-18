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SIT probe into ghee procurement case going in right direction: Kerala HC

The Kerala high court on Monday said that the SIT probe into the ghee misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple was proceeding in the proper direction

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:33:00 IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Kerala high court on Monday said that the SIT probe into the ghee misappropriation case at the Sabarimala temple was proceeding in the proper direction.

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The SITm led by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SP MJ Sojan submitted a progress report on the probe before the HC division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar.

The court noted that certain records were seized from offices of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the Sabarimala temple, at Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Erumeli, Pathanamthitta, Pandalam and Thiruvananthapuram. Records were also seized from offices of the milk cooperative MILMA, which supplied the ghee to the temple, at Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. The verification and scrutiny of the records and questioning are being pursued vigorously, the HC was told.

“We direct the officer to ensure that no stone is left unturned and that all possible efforts are taken to carry out a comprehensive and foolproof investigation in an expeditious manner,” the bench said.

The suo motu case pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of ghee to prepare aravana payasam, a traditional offering at the temple.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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