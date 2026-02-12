Income Tax officials have been questioned as part of an intensified investigation into the death of Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy, who died from bullet injuries inflicted with his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle during a search by tax authorities, an officer aware of the matter said. SIT quizzes IT officials in CJ Roy’s death probe

According to the officer, authorities are examining the sequence of events that day, including allegations that officials exerted pressure during questioning.

“Kerala IT officials Nitin Biju and Krishna Prasad have been questioned. The police have questioned them on the developments on the day of the suicide and the allegations that IT officials exerted pressure in the manner of those who instigated the suicide,” said the officer.

Roy had been under Income Tax scrutiny since December, with searches conducted at multiple premises in the days leading up to the incident.

The case has drawn attention following statements from TA Joseph, managing director of the company, who described the inspection at the Bengaluru office as routine and not prompted by any offence.

He denied allegations of “extreme harassment” and said officials behaved appropriately. “But our clients themselves are our investors,” he said, reiterating that the company is debt-free and has no outside investors.

He also denied any involvement in money laundering or illegal activity.

Joseph said the company cooperated fully during the search and described officials as “courteous and helpful,” adding that the inspection was conducted during working hours.

He characterised Roy’s brother’s reaction at the office as emotional. While declining to comment further on Roy’s death, he expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team probe.

He said projects in Kerala and Bengaluru were continuing as planned. Developments directly overseen by Roy are largely complete, with only painting work pending at two sites, and work at all locations has resumed, he said.

Joseph also criticised some online outlets for allegedly spreading false information. He denied allegations of benami transactions and wrongdoing, and dismissed speculation that Malayalam actor Mohanlal or producer Antony Perumbavoor had invested in the company, saying their connection was limited to the film Casanova and personal ties with Roy.

Roy had allegedly shot himself on January 30 when the Income Tax team was conducting searches in his office in Bengaluru, according to police. His brother CJ Babu had claimed that Roy was under pressure due to the Income Tax department’s proceedings.