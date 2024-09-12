Sitaram Yechury’s family donates his body to AIIMS for teaching, research

The family of veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has donated his body to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for teaching and research purposes, following his death earlier today. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.(PTI)

Yechury, aged 72, passed away at 3:05 pm after battling a severe respiratory infection, AIIMS confirmed.

“The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes,” AIIMS said in a release.

The CPI(M) general secretary had been receiving treatment at AIIMS since August 19, where he was admitted for a pneumonia-like chest infection. Despite being placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and monitored by a team of doctors, Yechury’s condition worsened in recent days.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi,” CPI(M) said on X.

“We thank the doctors, nursing staff and the Director of the Institute for the excellent treatment and care extended to Comrade Yechury.”

How donation of body helps medical and research purposes

Body donation is a selfless act that benefits the future of healthcare and medical progress. While medical students and professionals use donated bodies to study human anatomy in detail, surgeons and medical practitioners use donated bodies to practice new techniques, refine existing procedures, and develop safer surgical methods.

Scientists and researchers use donated bodies to explore diseases, study the effects of medical conditions on different organs, and develop new treatments or medications.

Condolences pour in

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Sitaram Yechury and said he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

"Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," he said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Yechury's death and extended her condolences to his family, friends and party colleagues.

"Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Banerjee posted on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Yechury's passing away “a profound loss for all of us.”

“His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics. May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find the strength and courage to face this tragedy,” she posted on X.