'Protector of Idea of India': How Rahul Gandhi, others reacted to Sitaram Yechury's death

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. The CPI(M) general secretary had been receiving treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo)

Several political leaders took to social media platform X to express their heartfelt condolences.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described Yechury as the "protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of our country". “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” Gandhi wrote.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar said Yechury will always be remembered as an important voice of the left parties in India. “His experience made it possible for him to hold the post of General Secretary of the CPI-M party for two consecutive terms. It has to be said that this is the biggest loss of the leftist ideology. The voice of labour, workers and farmers' rights was lost with the departure of Yechury. Sitaram pays a moving tribute to Yechury,” Pawar posted on X.

BSP chief Mayawati described his death as "extremely sad". “He was a skilled MP and a sociable person. My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones. May God give them all the strength to bear this sorrow,” she posted on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed his demise a loss for national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh described Yechury as a leading leader who mobilised everyone against communalism. “(Yechury) has said goodbye to the world, but he will always remain alive in the voice of the poor, labourers and the oppressed, his departure is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. Red Salute to Comrade @SitaramYechury ji with a bowed head,” Singh posted on X.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he was deeply saddened and added that Yechury's journey was marked by relentless dedication to his principles. “He made a lasting difference & inspired countless individuals. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family @seemay, friends & all who were touched by his work. May his memory be a source of comfort & inspiration during this difficult time,” Karti wrote on X.