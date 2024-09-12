Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday. He was 72. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72.(PTI)

The CPI(M) general secretary had been receiving treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi,” CPI(M) said on X.

“We thank the doctors, nursing staff and the Director of the Institute for the excellent treatment and care extended to Comrade Yechury.”

Yechury, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 19, had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was on oxygen support as his condition was being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

The CPI(M) had confirmed on Tuesday that the senior leader was battling an acute respiratory tract infection, which had worsened into a pneumonia-like condition. His condition was reported as "critical but stable" on Wednesday.

Accommodative Leftist, Delhi’s favourite comrade Sitaram Yechury passes away

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more."

"Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality," Ramesh said.

"Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh said.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee posted on X: “Sad to hear about the passing of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. While our political ideologies often clashed, I had the privilege of interacting with him during several opposition meetings over the last couple of years. His simplicity, profound understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti!”

Sitaram Yechury: A stalwart of Indian Left politics

Sitaram Yechury first became involved in student activism while pursuing his education at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, where he was elected president of the Students’ Union. It was here that Yechury's political ideology began to take root, as he embraced Marxist principles and became a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M).

Yechury formally joined the CPI(M) in 1975 and quickly rose through its ranks. He earned a reputation as an articulate spokesperson for the party, advocating for worker rights, land reforms, and a secular state. His oratory and debating skills in Parliament, where he was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017, made him one of the most respected voices in Indian politics, even among political opponents.

In 2015, Yechury was elected as the general secretary of the CPI(M), the highest post in the party, succeeding Prakash Karat. His tenure as general secretary came at a challenging time for the CPI(M), which was grappling with declining electoral fortunes, especially after losing power in West Bengal in 2011. Yechury sought to navigate these difficulties by advocating for broader coalitions with other left-wing and secular parties, a stance that sometimes led to internal disagreements within the party.

Throughout his career, Yechury was known for his humility, personal integrity, and his ability to engage in political discourse without acrimony.

Yechury's personal life was marked by tragedy when he lost his eldest son, Ashish, to Covid-19 in 2021.