Sites identified, architects selected for the museum of temples project in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya administration in Uttar Pradesh has identified several sites to set up the proposed museum of temples in the city and also roped in a team of architects from Mumbai to finalise the land, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday

The project will be rolled out before the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January next year, according to officials (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state-of-the-art museum will showcase the history of the famous temples across the country. It will also virtually display the journey of the architecture of the temples across the country from the prehistoric age till date, said the officials.

Providing details, Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya, who is spearheading the project said: “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has committed to provide the land for the temple museum project. It will showcase the timeline and history of architecture of the temples across the country from prehistoric age till date.”

According to the officials from Ayodhya administration, SNK Consultants (Somaya & Kalappa Consultants) of Mumbai will execute the project.

The architects have sought around 20-25 acre land alongside the Saryu river for the project, the officials quoted above added. After the land is finalised, it will be transferred to the state tourism department, which will handle the project, according to government officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government is also roping in experts from all across the country who have expertise in temple architecture, one of the officials quoted above said, adding, “they (the experts) will assist the state government in finalising the content for the museum”.

“The temple museum will have architectural details of temples in the north, south, east and the west. For this, we need experts in temple architecture who will be roped in from all across the country,” said a state government official, on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ayodhya administration had given a presentation on the project before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The project will be rolled out before the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January next year, according to officials. PM Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in January 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}