Sitharaman offers prayers at famous temple in Sri Lanka's Jaffna during her 3-day visit

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the famous Kandaswamy Kovil in Sri Lanka's Jaffna city on Friday. In pictures shared on social media, Sitharaman was seen amid a crowd of templegoers. In one of the videos, the minister was seen greeting the priests and also posing for pictures with others. Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil or Nallur Murugan Kovil is one of the most significant Hindu temples in Jaffna.

Taking to X, the finance minister's office shared pictures from the temple visit and wrote, “Smt @nsitharaman visits Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil in Jaffna during her three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.”

The finance minister is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka. Sitharaman was the guest of honour at the ‘NAAM 200’ event, which marks the bicentenary of the arrival of India-origin Tamils (IOTs) in Sri Lanka. Emphasizing the importance of bilateral agreements between the countries, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the global multilateral treaties are now receding.

“Global multilateral treaties are now receding. It is not happening. People are not wanting to talk about multilateral agreements. It might revive... All over the world, there is clear interest in having bilateral arrangements, arrangements in regional currencies," the minister said.READ | Use tech, share actionable intelligence to deter illegal trade: Sitharaman

Everybody is concerned about the conflict in the Middle East, the Ukraine war and the possibility of a spike in fuel prices, she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minister called on two Buddhist monks - Chief Prelate of Asgiriya, Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and Chief Prelate of Malwatte, Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed the continued tradition of strong historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana acknowledged the cordial relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for the support from India during the times of economic hardship in Sri Lanka," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

She was also seen offering prayers at the Thirukoneswaram Temple in Sri Lanka's Trincomalee.