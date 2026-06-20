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Six dead, several injured after under-construction temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani | Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the injured were receiving medical care.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 08:51 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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At least six devotees were killed and 16 others were injured after a portion of an under-construction Hanuman temple collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Yashwadi village on the Manwat road, around 190 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.(HT Photo)

The incident took place at Yashwadi village on the Manwat road, around 190 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to police, a section of the roof of the temple's under-construction sabha mandap (assembly hall) gave way at around 3.30 pm when devotees had gathered at the premises.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the injured were receiving medical care.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office announced financial assistance of 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from Raju Shinde)

 
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Home / India News / Six dead, several injured after under-construction temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani | Video
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