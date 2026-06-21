Six killed, 27 injured as govt bus hits truck in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri: Police

Six persons, including an 18-month-old boy, were killed and 27 others injured after a government bus rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

All injured passengers were taken to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and the Maynaguri Government Hospital.

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“The deceased were identified as Pampa Saha, Jamuna Roy, Sajal Sarkar, Suvankar Sil, Shyamal Chandra Barman and 18-month-old Bibek Saha,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri (HQ), Shrinivas MP said.

“Eight people are still in critical condition. All the dead and injured were travelling on the bus. The driver has been detained,” he added.

All injured passengers were taken to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and the Maynaguri Government Hospital. Doctors declared two passengers dead on arrival.

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus, travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar, hit a parked truck from behind at Ulladabri, around 8 km from Maynaguri, police said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed his condolences on X.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Maynaguri which has claimed several precious lives and left many others injured. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of all those injured. May strength and support reach every family affected by this tragedy,” Banerjee wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pramod Giri ...Read More I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan. Read Less

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