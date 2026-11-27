The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has sealed six restaurants in Dehradun, including a KFC outlet, for violating environmental norms, an official said on Friday.

Aregional officer for the board said authorities issued show-cause notices to six restaurants located on Rajpur Road a month ago. (Screengrab from X/@_Byomkesh) more less

Naresh Goswami, a regional officer for the board, said authorities issued show-cause notices to six restaurants located on Rajpur Road a month ago regarding the violations. Since the outlets didn't give any satisfactory response, the administration sealed the establishments on November 25," he said.

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Goswami said the officials disconnected electricity connections to the establishments following directives from the board and then sealed KFC (Safeyure Food India), Mojo Resto Bar & Party Lounge, Lifestyle (Playboy), Level One Resto, AS 4 Integrated Facility Management Services Pvt Ltd, and Diablo Restaurant & Bar.