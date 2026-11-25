Relief operations were intensified in Uttarkashi’s Pawani village on Wednesday, a day after a major fire gutted 39 houses, a primary school and a panchayat building, leaving 39 families affected, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far. A major fire in Uttarkashi’s Pawani village gutted 39 houses, a primary school and a panchayat building, affecting 39 families. No casualties have been reported. more

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya visited the affected village on Wednesday to oversee the relief operations being carried out by a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service, police, health, veterinary and revenue departments.

Officials are assessing the damage to livestock. Ganga Singh, a resident of Osla village, sustained injuries after falling while helping to douse the flames on Tuesday night.

The joint rescue and relief teams, with the assistance of residents of neighbouring villages, managed to bring the fire under control. Teams from the SDRF, police, revenue department, health and veterinary departments, along with a 108 ambulance, were deployed to the affected village.

A verification exercise by the district disaster management office confirmed that 39 houses had been gutted, affecting 39 families. A panchayat bhawan and a primary school were also completely damaged in the fire.

Pawani village is located around 300-400 metres from the nearest motorable road and currently has no mobile network connectivity, making communication from the spot difficult. Under the direction of the district magistrate and disaster management officer Shardul Gusain, the district emergency operations centre is coordinating with various departments to carry out relief and rescue work.

Relief material from Mori, Purola and several other revenue blocks has been sent to the village and is being distributed among the affected families. The emergency operations centre is also coordinating arrangements for food rations and other essential supplies.

Officials have been directed to set up relief camps with safe shelter and basic amenities for families displaced by the fire. The administration has also approached Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) to support relief efforts through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and help construct safe shelters for the displaced families.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire, which broke out on Tuesday evening. Officials said a detailed assessment of the damage would be conducted and a report shared after the verification process is completed.

Relief and rescue efforts are being coordinated through the district emergency operations centre, with teams from various departments working at the site. Further details on the extent of the damage and relief measures will be shared after the detailed report is received.