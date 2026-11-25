43 inch TV under ₹35000: 10 smart 4K and QLED models with features for everyday home entertainment
Explore affordable 43-inch TVs with 4K resolution, QLED displays and smart features, helping you choose a suitable model for your home entertainment needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Onida 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV Q43UFDView Details
₹28,599
VW 109 cm (43 Inches) SmartChoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ2View Details
₹21,999
Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 30W Box Speakers | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L43MB-FPINView Details
₹29,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | Cricket Mode | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 43E75Q (Black)View Details
₹28,490
PHILIPS 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94View Details
₹29,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Looking for a 43-inch TV under ₹35,000? This screen size can be a practical choice for bedrooms, compact living rooms and everyday entertainment without stretching your budget. With options across LED, QLED and 4K smart TVs, buyers can find models offering sharp visuals, streaming apps, multiple connectivity ports and sound features for watching films, sports, news and television shows. The right choice depends on your viewing habits, room size and preferred smart TV platform.
A 43-inch TV in this price range can also offer features such as HDR support, Dolby Audio, voice controls and access to popular OTT apps, depending on the model. Before buying, check the display technology, refresh rate, HDMI connectivity, sound output and operating system. Comparing these specifications can help you choose a TV that balances picture quality, entertainment features and value for money.
1. Onida 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV Q43UFD
The Onida 43-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV is designed for everyday entertainment, offering a combination of smart features and a large-screen viewing experience. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface provides access to streaming apps and online content. Suitable for films, television shows, sports and casual gaming, this TV fits well in bedrooms and living rooms. Its connected features make switching between entertainment sources and streaming services convenient.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display technology
Fire TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Basic audio performance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the picture quality, smart features, streaming convenience and value offered for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with Fire TV offers a connected viewing experience for everyday home entertainment.
2. VW 109 cm (43 Inches) SmartChoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ2
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The VW SmartChoice Pro Series 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface lets viewers access streaming platforms, online content and compatible apps. Suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and everyday programmes, this TV fits into compact living spaces and bedrooms, offering a connected viewing experience with convenient content access.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display technology
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Basic speaker setup
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally value picture quality, streaming convenience, smart features and ease of use for everyday viewing.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering smart entertainment features for films, sports and streaming.
3. Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 30W Box Speakers | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L43MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, bringing together a large display and connected viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface provides access to streaming apps and online content. Suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and other programmes, this TV fits into bedrooms and living rooms. Its viewing features and smart functionality make it a practical choice for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
30W box speakers
Fire TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
No premium audio system
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate picture quality, sound output, streaming features and ease of use for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with 30W speakers and Fire TV for a connected viewing experience.
4. Hisense 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Hi-QLED TV | 48W Speakers | Dolby Atmos & HDR10+ | Cricket Mode | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 43E75Q (Black)
The Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Hi-QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining smart viewing features with a large screen. It supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, while its audio features complement everyday viewing. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected entertainment experience for households with varied viewing preferences.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
48W speaker output
Dolby Atmos support
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
VIDAA interface preference
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate the picture quality, powerful audio output, smart features and sports viewing experience.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K Hi-QLED TV with 48W audio and smart features for immersive home entertainment.
5. PHILIPS 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94
The Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, offering a combination of smart features and detailed visuals. Its large screen is suited to watching films, sports, television shows and streaming content. The smart interface provides access to apps and online entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV caters to households seeking a connected entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display technology
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
No external subwoofer
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate the picture clarity, smart interface, streaming convenience and overall viewing experience.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering smart entertainment, detailed visuals and convenient streaming access.
6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Smartchoice 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 30W Speaker Output | Game Master | 43T6D
The TCL Smartchoice 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining smart features with a detailed viewing experience. Its screen is suited to watching films, sports, television shows and streaming content. The smart interface provides access to online entertainment and compatible apps, while its connected features support varied viewing needs. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a convenient way to enjoy digital entertainment at home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Vision support
Dolby Atmos support
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
No external subwoofer
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate picture quality, sound features, streaming convenience and the TV's suitability for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos for an enhanced viewing experience.
7. coocaa 108 cm (43 inch) Frameless QLED Ultra Smart Google TV 43Y74 Pro
The coocaa 43-inch Frameless QLED Ultra Smart Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K viewing experience makes it suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, while its frameless design complements modern interiors. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a convenient connected viewing experience for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Frameless screen design
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Basic speaker performance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate the frameless design, picture quality, smart features and streaming convenience.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch frameless QLED TV with Google TV for connected entertainment and a modern viewing setup.
8. Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 109cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW1-ADSK
The Lumio Vision 7 II 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, offering a large screen and smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected entertainment experience for modern households.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display technology
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Basic speaker setup
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate picture clarity, smart features, streaming convenience and its suitability for everyday entertainment.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering detailed visuals and convenient access to streaming entertainment.
9. Vu California 108cm (43 inches) Smartchoice GloQLED Smart Google 4K TV VuGLOQLEDDV
The Vu California 43-inch GloQLED Smart Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected viewing experience for households with varied entertainment preferences.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
GloQLED display technology
Google TV interface
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Basic speaker setup
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate picture clarity, smart features, streaming convenience and the TV's suitability for everyday viewing.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K GloQLED Google TV offering smart connectivity and detailed visuals for home entertainment.
10. VZY by Dish TV with DTH & OTT Subscription 108 cm (43 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV with 1-Year Premium Bundled Content Offering(200+DTH Channels & 18+OTTs)|HDR10|30W Speaker (A43UHQG5X)
The VZY by Dish TV 43-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining smart viewing features with access to digital content. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online programmes. The TV brings together streaming services and regular television viewing, making it suitable for varied entertainment preferences. With its large screen and connected features, it fits well into bedrooms and living rooms for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
200+ DTH channels
18+ OTT subscriptions
Reason to avoid
Standard refresh rate
Subscription renewal costs
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers may appreciate bundled entertainment, channel variety, streaming access and the convenience of an integrated TV experience.
Why choose this product?
A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with bundled DTH channels and OTT subscriptions for varied home entertainment.
Is a 43-inch TV a good size?
Yes, a 43-inch TV suits bedrooms and compact living rooms, offering comfortable viewing, immersive entertainment and a balance between space and screen size.
How big is a 43-inch TV?
A 43-inch TV measures diagonally across the screen, with a typical width of 37.5 inches and height of 21.1 inches.
Which is better, a 40 or 43-inch TV?
A 43-inch TV offers a larger viewing area for films and sports, while a 40-inch TV suits smaller rooms and spaces.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing 43 inch TV under ₹35000:
Display technology: Check whether the TV uses LED, QLED or another panel technology to suit your viewing preferences.
Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD for sharper visuals, especially when watching films, sports and streaming content.
Refresh rate: Consider the refresh rate for smoother motion during sports broadcasts, action scenes and gaming.
Sound output: Check speaker wattage and audio support to understand whether external speakers may be needed.
Smart operating system: Compare Google TV, Fire TV and other platforms for app availability and ease of navigation.
Connectivity: Look for HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support to connect consoles, soundbars and other devices.
3 best features of 43 inch TV under ₹35000:
|Product
|Operating System
|Connectivity
|Smart Features
|Onida 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Q43UFD
|Fire TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Alexa, OTT apps
|VW SmartChoice Pro 43-inch QLED Google TV VW43GQ2
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Google Assistant, Chromecast
|Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch 4K QLED L43MB-FPIN
|Fire TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode
|Hisense 43-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV 43E75Q
|VIDAA
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Cricket Mode, Dolby Atmos
|Philips 8100 Series 43-inch QLED TV 43PQT8100/94
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Google Assistant, OTT apps
|TCL Smartchoice 43-inch QLED TV 43T6D
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Dolby Vision, Game Master
|coocaa 43-inch Frameless QLED TV 43Y74 Pro
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Frameless design, OTT apps
|Lumio Vision 7 II 43-inch QLED TV FTW1-ADSK
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|Google Assistant, OTT apps
|Vu California 43-inch GloQLED TV VuGLOQLEDDV
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
|GloQLED display, OTT apps
|VZY by Dish TV 43-inch QLED TV A43UHQG5X
|Smart TV OS
|Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB
|200+ DTH channels, 18+ OTTs
Similar articles for you:
A 65-inch TV promises cinematic evenings, but could 55 or 43 inches make your living room feel just right?
₹55,000 to see where the real differences were before buying your next smart TV">5 TVs under ₹55,000 to see where the real differences were before buying your next smart TV
Best TV brands in 2025: Top picks from LG, Acer, Samsung and more to help you find the perfect TV for your home
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.