The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced they would contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections together, reviving their alliance after six years when the Akali Dal broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020.

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up. (Screengrab/X via ANI) more less

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Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. “The leaders of both parties (BJP and Akali Dal) have decided that we will contest the Punjab polls together," Shah said at the press conference.

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The announcement comes as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

‘Coalition will be symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood’: Amit Shah

Speaking at the press conference, Shah called the coalition between BJP and the Akali Dal a “symbol of Hindu-Sikh bhaichara (brotherhood)”.

He also expressed happiness over “the NDA's oldest ally returning to the alliance once again today". Shah added that the Akali Dal will now “work in politics as an officially recognised ally of the NDA.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective. Eliminating corruption from Punjab will be a key goal, and strengthening nationalist forces within the state will also be a top priority for us,” he further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective. Eliminating corruption from Punjab will be a key goal, and strengthening nationalist forces within the state will also be a top priority for us,” he further said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Yesterday, when I spoke with the Prime Minister about the expansion of the NDA, the Prime Minister also called Sukhbirji and our President and expressed the sentiment that the NDA is now complete, that the NDA becomes complete only with Badal Sahab's party. I believe that in Punjab, across the entire country, and in the world, this alliance will become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood, and both parties will move forward together in this direction.”

BJP, SAD revive alliance for Punjab polls

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Deep Dive Will the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections together? Yes. The BJP and SAD announced they would contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections together, reviving their alliance after six years apart. Why did the BJP and SAD alliance break up in 2020? The SAD left the BJP-led NDA in September 2020 in opposition to the Centre’s three farm laws. Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union cabinet; the laws were later repealed. How did the BJP and SAD perform when they contested the 2022 Punjab elections separately? The SAD won three seats and the BJP won two in the 117-member assembly. The parties had also explored an alliance before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but talks fell through over disagreements about its terms.

The two parties contested the 2022 assembly elections separately. The SAD won three seats, while the BJP secured two in the 117-member assembly.

The alliance fell apart in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union cabinet in opposition to the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

The SAD is one of BJP's oldest allies. The two parties joined hands in 1996 when the party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal announced support for the BJP after the 1996 general elections, and a formal alliance was announced ahead of the 1997 Punjab polls.

The two parties had also explored the possibility of joining hands before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but talks fell through due to disagreements over the proposed alliance terms. Discussions about a reunion gathered pace again in recent months, particularly after Shah repeatedly said the NDA would form the next government in Punjab.