Sixteen policemen from Dharavi police station resume work after recovering from Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:49 IST

Sixteen policemen from Dharavi police station who contracted Covid 19 have resumed work after successfully overcoming the infection.

The police station’s jurisdiction covers the congested Dharavi slum in central Mumbai that has been hit hard by the pandemic. A total of 32 policemen working in Mumbai’s worst Covid-19 hotspot contracted the virus, of whom 31 have recovered.

“Those who were affected and recovered include one assistant police inspector, two police sub-inspectors and 29 constables. They tested negative for the virus and rested for a week,” said Ramesh Nangare, senior police inspector at Dharavi police station.

One policeman is hospitalised and is said to be making a recovery. The rest who have been discharged are currently under self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

As Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has been reporting a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, policemen have decided to take no chances.

“We have had regular counselling sessions for our staff. Experts have been roped in to brief policemen on the precautionary measures required to enter congested areas,” said Nangare.

Policemen have been provided thermos bottles which they are encouraged to fill at home so that they can drink warm water while on duty. They have been asked to use masks and sanitisers and to keep themselves hydrated.

“All of them are bringing lunch from home and avoiding eating or drinking anything outside, including tea,” said Nangare.

The policemen were also asked to take hydroxychloroquine, the homoeopathic medicine Arsenic Albumin 30, Vitamin C and D supplements and proteins “to boost immunity”.

The precautionary measures have worked, officials said, as the latest case of infection involving a policeman from Dharavi was reported on May 19. Those who resumed work after getting infected decided to come back “voluntarily”.

The policemen who resumed work were given a warm welcome at the police station on Tuesday. “Those joining back have resumed work gradually over the past few days. All of them were given bouquets and welcomed on Tuesday,” said Sandeep Patil, assistant police inspector at the police station.