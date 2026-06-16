...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SJM writes to US envoy over Indian seafarers' killing, seeks probe, compensation

SJM writes to US envoy over Indian seafarers' killing, seeks probe, compensation

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 11:49 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

New Delhi, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch has written to the US Ambassador protesting the killing of three Indian seafarers in separate incidents between June 8 and June 11 in US attacks.

SJM writes to US envoy over Indian seafarers' killing, seeks probe, compensation

The outfit has demanded a transparent investigation and compensation for the victims' families.

In a letter addressed to US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Monday, the RSS affiliate expressed "deep pain and anguish" over the alleged unprovoked killing of three unarmed Indian seafarers by US armed forces.

"These incidents have sent a wave of disbelief and anger among the people of India. The US administration added insult to injury by an insensitive and irresponsible response, hurting Indian sentiments further, as Indians have always considered the US to be a great friend," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter.

The organisation demanded a transparent, time-bound and impartial investigation into the incidents and sought accountability for those responsible, whether individuals or state actors.

Mahajan said that even in situations of armed conflict, civilian lives are protected under the Geneva Conventions.

"Seafarers aboard commercial ships, being non-combatants, cannot be treated as legitimate targets. The principles of distinction, proportionality and necessity form the fundamental basis of international humanitarian law," he said.

According to the SJM, the IMO's global maritime safety framework obligates all nations to ensure the protection of life at sea, and attacks that endanger civilian seafarers strike at the foundation of international maritime cooperation.

"The killing of innocent Indian seafarers is not merely a bilateral issue it is a challenge to the rule-based international order. Allowing such acts would erode the sanctity of international law and endanger maritime security globally," Mahajan said.

"People of India seek an explanation from the US administration, which has always projected itself as a champion of human rights, as to how it could attack a vessel that was standing unmoved for days together," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / SJM writes to US envoy over Indian seafarers' killing, seeks probe, compensation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.