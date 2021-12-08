SKM's 5-member panel to meet today for 'urgent meeting' in Delhi

A five-member committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday at 10am to decide whether the ongoing protest of the farmers can be called off. The panel members include farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

On Saturday, the SKM formed a five-member panel, which will hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

On Tuesday, the SKM said there was no consensus yet on ending the protests as the government has now repealed the three contentious legislations.

The government has sent a proposal to farmers, in which the government asked farmers to end protests and assured them that it would look into the pending demands. The government’s proposal also said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on MSP. The panel will include farmers' organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states, it stated in the proposal.

However, the farmers have sought clarifications on certain points, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers, their leaders said on Tuesday.

"We do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard," PTI quoted farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, as saying.

"We are also against the condition set by the government that farm unions should lift the protest for the withdrawal of fake cases against farmers," he added.

Farmers have been agitating at Delhi borders since November last year after the government enacted three legislations on agriculture. The laws have been now revoked, and the farmers have asserted that the protests will continue until the government agrees on their other demands.

