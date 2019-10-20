Slain Hindu outfit leader’s family meets Adhityanath, demands statue, road named after him

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:16 IST

The family of Kamlesh Tiwari and the Hindu Samaj Party on Sunday demanded the installation of a statue of the slain founder of the HSP in Lucknow’s Kurshedbagh where he was killed and naming of a road after him in the area ahead of their meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

HSP leaders threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. They alleged that state government failed to provide security to Tiwari even after threat.

Tiwari’s son had earlier demanded a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder. The slain HSP founder’s family which met Aditynath Sunday morning was accompanied by an office bearer of the HSP.

Tiwari’s family which had threatened not to conduct the final rites till Adityanath met them, has been speaking in different voices with the victim’s mother Kusum alleging the involvement of a BJP leader in the killing of her son.

Satyam, the son of the Hindu outfit leader had been demanding NIA probe into the killing. Adityanath arrived in the state capital from Maharashtra on Sunday night after campaigning in the assembly polls.

The CM had made it clear in Maharashtra itself that his government would ensure that Tiwari’s assailants were brought to book at the earliest. He had also said that he was ready to meet Tiwari’s family.

“I meet everyone and I would be meeting them too,” Adityanath had said in Mumbai in between his rallies even as Tiwari’s family in Sitapur alleged conspiracy in the killing.

“We want the NIA probe. Don’t know whom to trust and if the killers are actually those whom the police and the administration are pointing to. It’s ok. But we really don’t know the authenticity of those detained (in the case) and if they are the same ones caught on CCTV. Ideally we would want a NIA probe,” Satyam said ahead of the meeting with Adityanath.

“I really don’t know if the real culprits would be arrested ... or innocents framed. We have no faith in the administration and would want a NIA investigation,” he added.

Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother alleges involvement of a local BJP leader. “I have been crying myself hoarse since my son’s murder that a local BJP leader was behind it. I have been taking his name openly. But the police didn’t bother to listen to me. They kept on asking me what I want even when I was telling them openly about whom I have suspicion on,” she alleged. She also alleged that Tiwari’s security was watered down. “In SP regime he was better protected than he was before his killing,” she claimed.

Tiwari’s wife had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the ‘real culprits’ weren’t arrested.

The Adityanath government has already announced security to Tiwari’s family which would also get a licensed firearm. Additionally, the government is also expected to announce monetary compensation, government job to Tiwari’s son along with a house for the kin. Adityanath said he was informed by the police that the assailants had apparently fixed an appointment with Tiwari. “They had tea and refreshments at Tiwari’s place. They were allowed in by the security guards only after Tiwari asked the security personnel to let them in. The dastardly killing happened when Tiwari’s personal assistant and his son had been sent for some work,” Adityanath said.

The opposition targeted the BJP government with former UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar saying despite having its own government both at the Centre and in UP and nearly all important posts being occupied by BJP leaders, a functionary of a Hindu outfit was killed in cold blood in the state capital.

“We want a CBI probe into the killing,” said Rajbhar who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and was an ally of the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh Patel said that BJP government had taken steps to expedite investigation.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:09 IST