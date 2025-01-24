Slight fall in temperatures expected in northwest India

A slight fall was expected in minimum temperatures across northwest India due to a passing western disturbance after a rise in the mercury this week following below-normal temperatures in December and early January. Generally clear skies were expected in the region. (AP)

India Metrological Department (IMD) chief M Mohapatra said major changes were not expected now. “Due to a passing western disturbance, there may be a slight fall in nighttime temperatures but it will stabilise.” He added another feeble western disturbance was expected around January 29 but it may not have much impact in the plains. “We can expect generally clear skies,” he said.

The second western disturbance was likely to cause scattered rainfall or snowfall in the western Himalayan region on January 29 and 30.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said normally such a rise in temperatures is not expected in January. “But this time, the winds are not very cold. Westerly winds are blowing. We can expect clear sky and sunshine in the next few days.”

There was a fall in minimum temperatures by 1-4°C in parts of northwest India since Thursday. The minimum temperatures were above normal (2°C or more) in northwest, central, and adjoining East India and near normal in the rest of the country.

The minimum temperatures were below 0°C in isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh; 1-5°C in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; and 5-10°C in some areas in plains of northwest India. The mercury dipped to 10-16°C in parts of central, western, and eastern India. On Friday, the lowest minimum temperature (5.2°C) was reported in the plains in Punjab’s Amritsar.

A cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels was separately expected to cause light to moderate rain at some places accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas in northeastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh between Friday and Saturday.