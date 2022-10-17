Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Smoke in cabin: DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to Pratt & Whitney every 15 days

Smoke in cabin: DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to Pratt & Whitney every 15 days

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:36 PM IST

DGCA also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

Smoke emanates from SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB operating from Goa to Hyderabad. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney in every 15 days in the wake of an emergency landing in Hyderabad earlier this month due to smoke in cabin from oil leakage in AC.

The aviation regulator also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

The incident happened on Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB during descent necessitating an emergency landing in Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff.

Airport officials had said a full emergency was declared and all protocols were followed. “The aircraft was later towed to the remote gate,” an official had saidadded.

The airline has also been asked to introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during weekly check.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
spicejet dgca
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP