SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi, smoke inside cabin at 5,000 ft height

A Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet aircraft (SG-2962) had to return to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the cabin crew noticed smoke inside the plane when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000ft. A SpiceJet spokesperson said all passengers have deboarded the plane safely at Delhi airport. News agency ANI shared a video showing how passengers were fanning themselves with newspapers and airline booklets as the smoke entered the cabin.

SpiceJet has come under fire, of late, because of back-to-back incidents, raising questions over passenger safety. On June 19, a Delhi-bound Spicejet flight had to return to Patna airport after it caught fire hit by a bird.

A social media user, Saurabh Chhabra, who was a passenger on the flight recounted what happened inside the plane. "Faced this incident today morning. Looks like SpiceJet is unsafe...Once passengers started panicking, they landed back to Delhi. Plane caught fire. Thankfully we are safe but waiting since long. They don't have backup," he wrote along with photos from the ground.

On June 25, a Patna-Guwahati SpiceJet had to abort the take-off owing to a technical glitch. An automatic warning light got switched on at one of the doors at the rear end of the aircraft.

On May 4, a Chennai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight returned to Chennai due to a snag thatdeveloped mid-air.

