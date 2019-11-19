Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:59 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani, known for her quick-witted social media posts, enchanted netizens on Monday with yet another clever caption that accompanied her photo with the world’s richest person and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

“Soch rahe hain padhai puri kari nahi, aage kya karein (Wondering what to do next as we haven’t completed our degrees),” the 43-year old minister of textiles wrote in a witty comment for the photo she shared with her 7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard at 20, two years into his college education, to start the tech company Microsoft, the business that propelled him into millionaire status by age 26.

Smriti Irani is also college dropout who has had successful careers, first as a television actor and then as a politician. The minister, who dropped out of college, made it to the Lok Sabha in this year’s national elections, defeating then Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his family pocketborough Amethi.

In her affidavit before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani had declared to the Election Commission that she was not a graduate. Her poll affidavit mentions “Three year degree course not completed,” in brackets.

On Monday, Irani and Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh (BPKK).

Irani while delivering the keynote address said, “This is a unique occasion where a tech giant is on the same platform as farmers and civil society members to promote a nutrition strong India in order to fulfill Prime Minister of India’s message for an evergreen revolution that will bring together the nutritional needs of citizens with India’s cropping patterns and agricultural production.”