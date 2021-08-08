Snake found onboard Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport

A snake was discovered onboard an Indigo flight at the Kolkata Airport, leading to commotion all around, according to a report in the Times of India. The serpent was found before the flight was to leave for Mumbai.

According to the report, passengers were yet to board the aircraft, which had landed at the airport from Raipur, and was parked at a secluded bay area, when the incident occurred. A baggage handler spotted the snake, which was curled around a baggage belt in the plane. The ground staff immediately cleared the area and informed airport authorities who, in turn, informed the forest department. The snake was rescued by forest department officials, who took it away for rehabilitation.

The massive reptile, officials said, was a non-poisonous rat snake, which, they speculated, made its way into the plane while baggage was being off loaded from the flight upon arrival from Raipur.

The incident took place on August 5. Journalist Tarun Shukla took to Twitter to share a video and a photo of the snake. “Perhaps the snake wanted an IndiGo flight as a belated 15th birthday offer yesterday. Thankfully taken away by the Kolkata forest department. But just look at the speed,” Shukla tweeted on August 6. IndiGo, which is headquartered in Gurugram, commenced operations on August 4, 2006.

Passengers who were due to board the Mumbai-bound flight, meanwhile, were sent to their destination on another aircraft, the report said.