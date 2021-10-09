Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'So what if it is micro and small': Uddhav, Rane share stage, exchange barbs
india news

'So what if it is micro and small': Uddhav, Rane share stage, exchange barbs

Someone might claim Sindhudurg fort was built by him (actually built by Shivaji), Uddhav Thackeray said as Narayan Rane was listing the works he had done for Sindhudurg since the time when Balasaheb Thackeray gave him Rane the responsibility of Sindhudurg.
Uddhav Thackeray and Narayan Rane shared the stage together after decades.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Union minister Narayan Rane who was briefly arrested by the Maharashtra police for his 'Slap CM' remark in August shared the stage with his arch-rival chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the inauguration of an airport at Chipi in Sidhudurg and the unease between the two translated into sharp comments, barbs aimed at each other.

As Rane listed the work done by him since he was elected as MLA from Sidhudurg for the first time in 1990, he said, "People know who works. Uddhav-ji." Rane left Shiv Sena around 16 years ago and he exit from the party was bitter. And it was Bal Thackeray who gave Rane the responsibility of the district. "... the work for basic amenities like roads, power, education, water, and healthcare was carried out. The existing infrastructure is because of Narayan Rane. Nobody can match it,” he said.

In his speech, Rane also remembered Balasaheb a number of times and said Balasaheb did not like lying.

As Uddhav Thackeray started his speech, he countered Narayan Rane on every point in good humour as he said, "As per my knowledge, the Sindhudurg fort was built by (Shivaji) Maharaj...otherwise someone might say `I built it'". He reiterated his father's trait of not putting up with lies, already mentioned by Rane, and said Balasaheb used to kick out people of the party for lying.

RELATED STORIES

"You (Rane) are a minister. So what if it is `micro and small', it is still an important department and (we are sure) you will use it for the benefit of Maharashtra," Thackeray said taking a swipe at Rane's profile.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was present at the inauguration event said with the new airport, the distance of 530 km between Mumbai and Chipi can now be covered in 50 minutes. There are also plans to connect Chipi with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other major cities and 20-25 flights to Chipi will be started in the next five years, the minister said adding that Maharashtra now has 14 airports.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackeray× narayan rane
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

These three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi to start OPD services on Sunday

News updates from HT: 28 Rajya Sabha MPs shifted out of existing panels due to p

In annual rejig, 28 Rajya Sabha MPs shifted out of existing panels due to poor attendance

HT THIS DAY: October 10, 1996 — Farooq Abdullah sworn in as CM of Jammu & Kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP