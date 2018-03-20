Social and RTI activist murdered in Meghalaya

A young social and RTI activist in Meghalaya was found murdered Tuesday morning in Khliehriat, a little over 90 km southeast of the state capital Shillong.

The body of 38-year-old Poipynhun Majaw, President of JYF (Jaintia Youth Federation) was found in the morning near a bridge in Khliehriat, the district headquarters of East Jaintia Hills. He was last seen riding a motorcycle near the East Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner’s office Monday night.

Confirming the murder, deputy inspector general of police (Eastern Range), A. R. Mawthoh said, “A wrench was found next to the body and preliminary inquest suggests that the victim was hit on the head leading to his death.”

“The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained but we will leave no stone unturned to track down the person or people responsible for this heinous crime,” said Mawthoh who is supervising the investigation.

Majaw had recently through a RTI enquiry, exposed a large misappropriation of public funds in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and also revealed that cement companies in Jaintia Hills were mining without permission from the Council.

East Jaintia Hills is home to over a dozen cement companies operated by corporates from outside the State and from time to time there have been differences between them and the local populace over pollution and ignoring the interest of the locals among other issues.

Agnes Kharshĩing, President of the Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) a prominent social organisation in the state has condemned the murder. “We strongly condemn his killing and demand Immediate arrests of those responsible,” she said.