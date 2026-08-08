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Children under 13 could be barred from making accounts on social media, gaming platforms: Bill in Parliament

As per the proposal, children under the age of 13 could be barred from creating accounts without parental consent along with limits on personalised advertising.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 11:26:17 IST
By Sejal Sharma
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Children under 13 could be barred from creating accounts on social media and online gaming platforms without verified parental consent, while platforms could be prohibited from tracking, profiling or targeting minors with personalised advertising, according to a proposed private member’s bill.

The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. (Representational/ Unsplash)
The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. (Representational/ Unsplash)

The Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environments for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025, also proposes mandatory age-verification systems for platforms accessible to minors and parental-control dashboards that would allow guardians to monitor activity, manage privacy settings and restrict screen time.

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The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. The second bill is a proposed law seeking to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create realistic imitations of people. However, private members’ bills rarely make it into law, with only about a dozen having cleared parliament since Independence.

Online gaming, pornography and advertising

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Platforms would also have to take steps to prevent children from being exposed to pornography, gambling and simulated betting, violent or extremist material and drug-related content. Platforms violating the proposed law could face penalties of up to 10 crore. Repeated or wilful violations could result in temporary suspension or blocking of services under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

 
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