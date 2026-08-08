Children under 13 could be barred from making accounts on social media, gaming platforms: Bill in Parliament

Children under 13 could be barred from creating accounts on social media and online gaming platforms without verified parental consent, while platforms could be prohibited from tracking, profiling or targeting minors with personalised advertising, according to a proposed private member’s bill.

The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. (Representational/ Unsplash)

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The Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environments for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025, also proposes mandatory age-verification systems for platforms accessible to minors and parental-control dashboards that would allow guardians to monitor activity, manage privacy settings and restrict screen time.

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The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. The second bill is a proposed law seeking to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create realistic imitations of people. However, private members’ bills rarely make it into law, with only about a dozen having cleared parliament since Independence.

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Online gaming, pornography and advertising

{{^usCountry}} The SHIELD Bill defines a child as anyone below 18 and seeks to impose a dedicated set of safety obligations on social media services, online gaming platforms and other digital intermediaries. It proposes to prohibit platforms from tracking, profiling or using personalised advertising for children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHIELD Bill defines a child as anyone below 18 and seeks to impose a dedicated set of safety obligations on social media services, online gaming platforms and other digital intermediaries. It proposes to prohibit platforms from tracking, profiling or using personalised advertising for children. {{/usCountry}}

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Platforms would also have to take steps to prevent children from being exposed to pornography, gambling and simulated betting, violent or extremist material and drug-related content. Platforms violating the proposed law could face penalties of up to ₹10 crore. Repeated or wilful violations could result in temporary suspension or blocking of services under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.