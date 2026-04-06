Softshell turtle sighted at 2,950 ft in Bageshwar, prompts forest dept survey

Rudrapur: The rare sighting of a softshell turtle at an altitude of around 2,950 feet (about 900 metres) in Bageshwar district has prompted the state forest department to consider conducting a survey to determine how the reptile reached the area. Representational image. (https://www.jalajwii.com/) (https://www.jalajwii.com/)

According to forest officials, the presence of a softshell turtle at such a height is uncommon as the species is generally found in plains and riverine ecosystems. The finding indicates the possible impact of changing climatic and antropogenic conditions on species.

Aditya Ratna, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar, said the sighting was unusual because these turtles are typically found at lower altitudes.

“Sighting a softshell turtle at a height of around 900 metres is an uncommon incident. Generally, they are found up to around 600 metres, particularly in landscapes within the Ganges basin,” Ratna said.

The turtle was spotted on Thursday by Mohan Chandra Joshi, a resident of Bhanartoli village under Kafligair tehsil in Bageshwar district, in a seasonal stream, locally known as ‘gadhera’. Surprised by the reptile’s presence in the area, he informed Hem Chand Joshi, former block development committee member of the area.

Joshi alerted the forest department following which Shamsher Singh, forester posted in the area, reached the spot with his team and rescued the turtle.

Forest officials said the turtle was taken to the divisional forest office where it underwent a medical examination as per standard protocol. After the examination, the reptile was released back into its natural habitat.

The softshell turtle is listed in Part II of Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of protection to wildlife species in India.

Officials said the species typically feeds on fish, carrion and aquatic plants and is commonly found in the river systems of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Mahanadi, usually at altitudes ranging between 400 and 600 metres above sea level.

Forest officials said the sighting at a height of around 900 metres could also be linked to changing climatic conditions.

Ratna said the Forest Department is considering conducting a survey in the surrounding area to determine whether more such turtles are present there.

“We are mulling to carry out a survey and study whether more such turtles are present in the area where it was found. If more turtles are spotted, a conservation plan will be prepared accordingly,” Ratna said.