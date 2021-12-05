Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Solve issues in Delhi first’: Sidhu hits out at Kejriwal at teachers' protest

Guest teachers from government schools in Delhi have been on a dharna outside the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over their demand for permanent jobs.
Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu(ANI)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined a group government guest teachers in the national capital who have been holding a protest over their demand for permanent jobs outside the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"22,000 guest teachers are working as bonded labourers here, Sidhu told mediapersons in Delhi. 

He further slammed Kejriwal for joining the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali last month. "You should first solve the issues in your state before you come to Punjab to lure people there," he said.

Taking potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Twitter, the PCC chief alleged that 45 per cent of the teacher posts in government schools are vacant and 22,000 guest teachers are on daily wages.

Sidhu went on to criticise the Kejriwal-led party for failing their 2015 poll promise to give contractual teachers “equal wages as permanent staff”

“In your 2015 manifesto you promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi, where are the jobs and colleges ? You have given only 440 Jobs in Delhi. On the contrary of your failed guarantees, unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost 5 times in last 5 years,” he alleged.

The Punjab Congress chief went on to say that in 2015 there were 12,515 job vacancies for teachers in Delhi "but in 2021 there are 19,907 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi”.

Last month, Kejriwal had joined the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali who have been pressing for several demands including regularization of services of contractual teachers.

He had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.

