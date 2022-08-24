Sonali Phogat can't get heart attack, says sister; ‘hinted at something fishy’

A day after BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat died in Goa, her sister Raman demanded a CBI probe into her sister's ‘mysterious’ death claiming that she was very fit with no medical problems. "She cannot have a heart attack. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Raman said to ANI. Another sister Rupesh told ANI she received a call from Sonali on Monday evening before her death. "She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. But she disconnected the call and then did not pick up," she said.

The Goa Police on Tuesday registered a case of unnatural death after she was declared brought dead by a Goa Hospital. Earlier, police said she suffered a heart attack. Sonali's family members already raised suspicion of foul play and said Sonali was not feeling well after eating her meal on Monday.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of Sonali's death and set up a two-member fact-finding team. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Goa DGP to inform the commission about the action taken along with the postmortem report.

Events before Sonali Phogat's death on Monday

According to reports, Sonali was in Goa for a shooting. She was staying at a hotel. On Monday night, she complained of uneasiness as she talked to her family members who advised her to visit a doctor immediately. On Tuesday morning, her family members were informed about her death and that she died due to a heart attack.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan has also demanded a CBI probe into Sonali's Phogat's death.

According to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh, Sonali was taken to St Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa from the Curlies restaurant where she felt uneasy. The DGP said there was no foul play; there were no external injury marks on the body,

