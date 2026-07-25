'Victory of democracy': Sonam Wangchuk on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a "victory of democracy" and a powerful example of the strength of peaceful public participation.

Wangchuk described the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as a "victory of democracy". (@Wangchuk66)

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In his statement, Wangchuk said, “It's a victory of democracy—direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. From accountability, now to reforms.”

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Pradhan resigns

{{^usCountry}} Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | ‘Thanks for calling us cockroaches’: Abhijeet Dipke's message for CJI Surya Kant as Modi govt gives in, minister resigns

Pradhan announced his resignation from the post on X. He said that he was taking the decision keeping the future of students in mind. "...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...," the letter reads.

Celebrations at Jantar Mantar

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Celebrations erupted on the Jantar Mantar when the news of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reached the protest site, with CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke looking visibly relieved.

Also read | Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid CJP stir: 'Just the beginning'

Dipke, who has led the protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation and wider education reforms following the alleged paper leaks, received a phone call about the resignation.

“We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," Dipke told the crowd.

“This is a big win. It shows that the country is run by the constitution. This is just the beginning,” he later said.

Abhijeet Dipke's message for CJI Surya Kant

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“Thanks for calling us cockroaches.” That was Abhijeet Dipke's message on Saturday to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, delivered from the stage at Jantar Mantar, minutes after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister under pressure from the movement that owed its origin and name to a remarks by India's top judge.

Also read | 'To ensure anti-national forces don't take advantage': What Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter says

“I would like to thank CJI Surya Kant,” the Cockroach Janta Party founder told supporters, “If he hadn't called us cockroaches, I wouldn't have come to India. This movement would not have started.”

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The comment traces the movement's arc back to its origin point, a May 15 Supreme Court hearing on Senior Advocate designation, during which the CJI remarked that “there are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession”. Kant later said the remark was directed only at holders of fake law degrees, not at unemployed youth broadly.

He has since reiterated that sections of the media misquoted him. The clarifications did little to stop the remark from going viral.