Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for Covid-related issues, stable

Sonia Gandhi's condition is stable and she will be kept at Ganga Ram Hospital for observation, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 10:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of Covid-related issues. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said her condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation.

“We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala wrote in a tweet.

On Friday, was issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2, following which she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

