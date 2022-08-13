Sonia Gandhi again tests positive for Covid-19, second time in three months

Two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 yet again, senior leader Jairam Ramesh announced on Twitter.

“Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,” he said in the bilingual post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had informed on Wednesday that she too tested positive for Covid-19, the second time in three months.

Also Read:Sonia Gandhi got fungal infection after Covid, health being monitored: Congress

Several party leaders took to the microblogging platform and expressed concern over the development, with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wishing Sonia a speedy recovery.

“Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being,” Gehlot tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19 in early June. Just days after that, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on June 12, and was discharged on June 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}