Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summons from ED, to be quizzed on June 23

Sonia Gandhi: Earlier this week, the Congress president had sought more time from the agency to appear before it as she was still recuperating the Covid-19.
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sent fresh summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to appear before the agency's officers on on June 23 for questioning in a money laundering case. 

Earlier this week, Gandhi had sought more time from the agency to appear before it as she was still recuperating the Covid-19.

According to Congress members, Gandhi, who tested positive on Thursday, is yet to recover and her latest report was not yet Covid-negative.

The ED had summoned Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

The ED had also summoned her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on June 13 for questioning in the case.

According to reports, the Congress interim president is determined to appear before the ED after recovering from the virus.

The ED case pertains to the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Officials said the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

sonia gandhi
