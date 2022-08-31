Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away on August 27 at her home in Italy, the party said on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi is currently abroad for her medical check-up. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are accompanying her.

“Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering condolences to the Congress president, tweeted, “Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family.”

In the middle of this deep, personal loss, Sonia Gandhi, however, didn’t skip her responsibilities to the Congress party. On Sunday, she chaired the pre-planned meeting of the Congress Working Committee that decided the schedule of the election for Congress president. Rahul and Priyanka too, attended the CWC meeting that lasted for 30 minutes.

According to a few party insiders, Paola visited India a number of times to spend time with her daughter Sonia. Both Rahul and Priyanka were extremely close to their grandmother. Rahul, particularly, visited Maino regularly in the past few years.

Many leaders offered condolences. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I join my father & other family members in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji, to Rahul, Priyanka and the entire family on the sad demise of Mrs Gandhi’s mother. May the soul of Mrs Maino rest in eternal peace.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted, “Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Paola Maino - Mother of Hon. Sonia Ji Gandhi. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Gandhi and Maino Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolence.”

