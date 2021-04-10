Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi writes to Prakash Javadekar, asks him not to implement Ken-Betwa project
india news

Sonia Gandhi writes to Prakash Javadekar, asks him not to implement Ken-Betwa project

“I request you to ensure that this project in its present shape and form does not get implemented,” Gandhi wrote in her letter dates April 2.
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 10:19 AM IST
File photo: Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, asking him not to implement the existing Ken-Betwa river linking project, the first of its kind programme in India. In her letter dated April 2, Gandhi argued that over the past decade, the Panna tiger reserve has been revived with great difficulties and now the park is considered an outstanding example of translocation and successful breeding. A reaction to Gandhi’s letter is awaited.

“It is now threatened by the river linking project and the state government’s open estimate is that around 40% of the area of the tiger reserve will be irretrievably damaged,” Gandhi wrote, pointing that around 18 lakh trees would be removed from the submergence area and “there would be a serious question over the basic issue of water availability itself for the proposed transfer.”

“I request you to ensure that this project in its present shape and form does not get implemented. I gather PILs are pending both in the NGT and the Supreme Court. Many conservationists in Madhya Pradesh and indeed from across the country have called for the abandonment of the project,” she wrote.

Last month, Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat signed a tripartite agreement with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of World Water Day to start the work on India’s first major river interlinking project that will connect the Ken and the Betwa Rivers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pentagon defends US Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ

Maharashtra weekend lockdown: Are liquor shops, dhabas open? Govt answers

‘Arbitrary, coercive’: Karti Chidambaram challenges constitutional validity of PMLA

India records highest single-day rise with over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed almost 18 years after the idea of the project was conceived owing to disagreement between the two states over sharing of water. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the project will help in irrigating at least 1 million hectares of land and people of nine districts of the state will benefit from it.

A 73.8-meter-high dam proposed on Ken at Daudhan in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhattarpur district. Both of the rivers are rain-fed and are tributaries of the Yamuna. The project, which is estimated to take eight years to complete, has an estimated cost of 35,111.24 crore.

The project was conceptualised in the 1980s but the water-sharing agreement could not be reached between the two states. The work on the project was originally slated to begin in 2015 but only got a fresh push last year with the government making a revised deal with the two states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP