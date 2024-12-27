Sonia Gandhi's confession: ‘Knew Manmohan Singh would be better PM than me’

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in a speech in 2018 at an event in Mumbai, had admitted that she knew Dr Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than her during the 2004 Lok elections, reported news agency PTI. Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh(HT_PRINT)

“I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me,” Sonia Gandhi had said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away on the night of December 26 at the age of 92. Singh is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Singh, and three daughters. He served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Manmohan Singh began his political journey in 1991 when he was appointed as the finance minister in PM Narasimha Rao's cabinet, where he introduced several economic reforms to aid the process of liberalisation in India.

He was also responsible for introducing schemes such as the MNREGA, extending the scope of the public distribution system and introducing the Right to Information Act during his tenure.

In his two terms as prime minister he also oversaw various land acquisition and resettlement reforms and the introduction of the right to education for children.

In a statement issued after his death, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken stated that Singh had been “one of the greatest champions of the US-India partnership.”

World leaders as well as national leaders have paid tribute to his contributions as a renowned economist and as a political veteran.

PM Narendra Modi in a post on X stated, India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed his sorrow, “I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

To honour his service to the nation, the central government has announced seven days of state mourning. His last rites will be carried out on Saturday with full state honours.