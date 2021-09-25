Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SOPs to be revised, says official after Odisha scribe drowns covering rescue op
india news

SOPs to be revised, says official after Odisha scribe drowns covering rescue op

Two journalists accompanied a five-member ODRAF team that was deployed to rescue the elephant stranded at Mundali barrage in the Mahanadi river in Odisha
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:38 PM IST
On Saturday, another body was recovered from the Mahanadi river, a few km away from Mundali barrage (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A day after a local TV journalist drowned while covering a botched Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) operation to rescue an elephant from the Mahanadi river, the state government on Saturday said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for such operations will be reviewed.

In a tweet, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority managing director Pradeep Jena said he has requested the police chief to review the SOPs. ODRAF members are drawn from the Odisha Police.

“No outsider, civilian or media should be part of any rescue mission,” Jena tweeted.

Two journalists accompanied a five-member ODRAF team that was deployed to rescue the elephant stranded at Mundali barrage in the Mahanadi.

Arindam Das downed when an inflatable boat carrying them overturned.

His colleague, cameraman Prabhat Sinha, who was rescued, was recovering at a local hospital.

On Saturday, another body was recovered from the Mahanadi river, a few km away from Mundali barrage. The body was believed to be that of Sitaram Murmu, an ODRAF diver, who was part of the rescue operation. But Murmu’s family said it was his body.

RELATED STORIES

The operation has faced criticism with officials questioning why the ODRAF jawans were sent to rescue the elephant while their mandate is to operate in disaster situations.

Forest officials separately said the elephant was not seen in the river on Saturday and they suspect it may have been washed away as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fit India movement: Union minister Anurag Thakur cycles at 11,000 ft in Leh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to start Congress’ UP poll campaign with Varanasi rally

News updates from HT: India, US say 26/11 perpetrators to be brought to justice

On Rahul Gandhi’s '56-inch' jibe, Pralhad Joshi calls him ‘part-time politician’
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP