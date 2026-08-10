Sourav Ganguly, wife Dona Ganguly receive death threat letters, cops begin probe

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has complained to the police that he had received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly, a senior officer said on Monday.

Kolkata: Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wife Dona Ganguly. (PTI File)

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The police began an investigation to find out who had sent the communications.

A written complaint has been lodged by Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata following the latest letter, which was received at Ganguly's office on Monday, he said.

The letters had allegedly been arriving in the former BCCI president's name for around six months, but were initially not taken seriously.

His office received two letters on Monday, containing explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife and harm people close to him, according to the police complaint lodged by the former cricketer's manager.

The police officer said investigators were examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary investigation indicated that the letters may have been sent through a courier service allegedly by a person from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

The police, he said, have begun examining the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have contacted the courier agency concerned to gather details of the consignments.

"We have spoken to the people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to spot it," he said.

The Kolkata Police sleuths are examining whether all the letters were sent by the same person and the reason behind the alleged threats, he said.

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