Southern Railway says 75% trains being operated, services to be expanded in phased manner

In order to ensure safe travel amid the pandemic situation, the Southern Railway is currently running over 75 per cent of Mail/Express trains.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas appealed to people not to believe in rumours doing the rounds on overcrowding of stations.(HT File Photo)

The Southern Railway on Friday announced it was operating over 75 per cent of its Mail/Express trains and said the services will be expanded in a phased manner.

It was ensuring safe travel in these pandemic times, it said.

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas appealed to people not to believe in rumours doing the rounds on overcrowding of stations.

He urged the public and rail users to avoid sharing old videos and false reports in this connection.

"More train services will be announced in a phased manner," he told a virtual press conference.

"More train services will be announced in a phased manner," he told a virtual press conference.

On the situation in the suburban railway network, he said the restriction for travel during peak hours in the city shall continue to be in force to avoid crowding.

Thomas asked rail users and general public to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior such as wearing face masks at railway stations and onboard trains.

Rail passengers should refrain from travel if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and cough so that others do not get exposed to the virus, he added.

Topics
southern railway covid-19 coronavirus
