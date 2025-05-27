Southwest monsoon arrives early in Karnataka, red alert issued

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Karnataka, including the capital city of Bengaluru, with India’s weather agency confirming the development on Monday. Marking an unusual weather pattern, this year’s onset occurred nearly 10 days ahead of schedule, the first such early arrival in over 16 years. People wait for transport vehicles amid rain, in Bengaluru, on Monday (PTI)

The early entry of the monsoon into both Kerala and Karnataka on the same day is a rare event, attributed to favourable wind conditions. “Normally, it takes about three days for the monsoon to move from Kerala into Karnataka,” explained GV Sumanth Kumar, technical officer at the Agro-Meteorological Field Unit in Mysuru.

The last time Karnataka experienced such an early onset was in 2001 and 2009. In recent years, monsoon arrival dates have varied significantly, arriving on June 8 in 2023 and being delayed until June 29 in 2022.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka on Monday, including Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and coastal regions, disrupting normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka on May 27 and has predicted a wet week ahead for Bengaluru.

The city, which witnessed light and scattered showers on Monday, is expected to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds between May 25 and 29. Wind speeds are likely to range from 30 to 40 kmph, and temperatures are expected to hover between 25–27°C (maximum) and 19–20°C (minimum).

In Dakshina Kannada district, sustained heavy rainfall has triggered a sharp increase in water levels at several waterfalls. At Erugundi Falls near Paladka in Moodbidri, five tourists stranded on rocks were rescued by locals using ropes after a sudden surge in water flow. Despite repeated advisories, many continue to approach dangerous areas near waterfalls.

District in-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao directed local authorities to act promptly in addressing rain-related disruptions across the region to minimise public inconvenience.

According to officials, minor incidents of landslides were reported from hilly regions across the district.

The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts through May 30, with wind speeds likely between 40–50 kmph. Bellare in Dakshina Kannada recorded 200.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while Birunani in Kodagu district topped the list with 258.5 mm rainfall. Other significant rain-hit locations included Sarapady (190 mm) and Belanduru (190 mm), both in Dakshina Kannada.

In view of the worsening weather conditions, several schools and colleges in Mysuru and Kodagu districts were closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

To prevent mishaps in flood-prone and ecologically fragile zones, Kodagu deputy commissioner Venkataraja has enforced a ban on public access to all waterbodies — including waterfalls, rivers, ponds, and reservoirs — with immediate effect. “The order will remain in force until further notice. Any form of swimming, diving, or adventure activity in these areas is strictly prohibited and will invite penal action under Section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” he said.

Additionally, restrictions have been placed on the movement of heavy vehicles across Kodagu from June 6 to July 5. This applies to vehicles transporting timber, sand, goods above 18,500 kg, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers, and long chassis trucks. However, essential services like LPG, fuel, milk, and public transport are exempt.

The decision stems from concerns over frequent landslides during the monsoon in the hilly district, where steep gradients and sharp curves increase the risk of road accidents and infrastructure damage.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has written to chief minister Siddaramaiah urging immediate government intervention in districts affected by heavy rains triggered by the early onset of the southwest monsoon.

In his letter released to the press on Monday, he stated that power outages due to fallen electric poles, damage to homes and public infrastructure, and blocked roads due to landslides have been reported from many regions, including the Shiradi and Charmadi Ghats.

