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Southwest monsoon reaches Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Rajkot still sizzle at 40.5°C

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat during the next seven days, IMD said.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 07:51 pm IST
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The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Wednesday and has reached Surat, with conditions remaining favourable for its further advance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

While parts of south Gujarat received rainfall, north Gujarat and Saurashtra regions witnessed a rise in maximum temperatures. Gandhinagar and Rajkot recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celcius.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat during the next 24 hours with moderate thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind of 40- 50 kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Gujarat during the next seven days, it said.

Also Read: Monsoon likely to reach UP by June-end; rain deficit widens to 52%

Monsoon usually covers Gujarat by June 15, but it is late this year.

 
india meteorological department maximum temperature gujarat
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Home / India News / Southwest monsoon reaches Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Rajkot still sizzle at 40.5°C
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