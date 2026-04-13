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Southwest monsoon season rainfall to be below normal, says IMD

Southwest monsoon season rainfall to be below normal, says IMD

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:15 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall this year over the country is expected to be below normal, said the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

Southwest monsoon season rainfall to be below normal, says IMD

India is likely to receive 80 cm of rainfall during the season - the long period average of the seasonal rainfall over India is 87 cm.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr M Mohapatra, DGM of the IMD, said, "Quantitatively, the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 92 per cent of LPA with a model error of /- 5 per cent."

One of the reasons for below normal rainfall could be the emergence of the El Niño conditions, which cause less rainfall in the country.

According to the IMD, climate models indicate that El Niño conditions are likely to emerge around the month of June.

Currently, weak La Niña conditions are transitioning to ENSO-neutral conditions over the equatorial Pacific.

 
el niño india meteorological department new delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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