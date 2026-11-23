The long-awaited seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections formally began in Delhi on Monday with a brief but “positive” first-round meeting between the four-member panels of both parties.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam (R) (PTI) more less

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The talks, held in a “cordial atmosphere”, focused on finalising the agenda and key points for seat allocation across the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies. Leaders from both sides stressed mutual respect and a shared commitment to a workable formula based primarily on winnability rather than rigid numbers.

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Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who heads the SP panel, said after the meeting, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow."

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam echoed the positive tone, "Both parties are in agreement, they trust each other, and they will manage things jointly. This is nearly settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, whose residence is understood to be the venue for the discussions, added that both parties were examining constituency-wise strengths and data. "Everyone has their own figures and facts based on their respective strengths. The meeting will continue today and, if required, we will meet again tomorrow. We will work out a formula and arrive at a decision," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, whose residence is understood to be the venue for the discussions, added that both parties were examining constituency-wise strengths and data. "Everyone has their own figures and facts based on their respective strengths. The meeting will continue today and, if required, we will meet again tomorrow. We will work out a formula and arrive at a decision," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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UP Congress President Aradhana Misra (Mona) also said the meeting was held on a very positive note. "I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days. I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and as I said, we will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised,” she said.

The negotiating panel

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The Samajwadi Party panel is headed by Ram Gopal Yadav. The other members are UP state president Shyam Lal Pal, Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Rai, and Kairana Lok Sabha MP Iqra Chaudhary (Iqra Hasan).

The Congress panel comprises party UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra (Mona), state working president Imran Masood, and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

The structured panels mark a formal start to opposition coordination within the INDIA bloc ahead of the crucial 2027 polls. The Congress had earlier indicated interest in contesting a large number of seats (reports had mentioned a list of around 181 constituencies), while the SP has consistently maintained that the formula must rest on local strength, past performance, and realistic winning prospects. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP had won 111 seats while the Congress secured only two.

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Leaders indicated that the two-day first phase (November 23–24) would examine seats constituency by constituency, with a focus on avoiding vote division against the BJP and ensuring the alliance maximises its overall tally. Both sides expressed confidence that the process would be wrapped up quickly, with further meetings scheduled if needed.